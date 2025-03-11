Spy X Family Chapter 113: Melinda Desmond To Reappear; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Spy X Family continued where the previous one left off, as Tertius and Freddy had a tense face-off. While the students wondered if Anya could stop them. Hearing their thoughts, Anya confidently stepped in, hoping to gain connections for Loid. She secretly told Freddy she knew about the “war over his snot” and planned to help.

About to remove the booger, Anya ended up stopping herself in disgust. Tertius misinterpreted her actions as aggression and offered her a flower, which she then used as a tool. The evidence fell off his face, and Freddy quickly replaces it with a leaf. Tertius, impressed by Anya’s selflessness, expressed his admiration for her.

Spy X Family Chapter 113 may focus on Loid investigating Donovan Desmond’s suspected ‘telepathy.’ If Melinda visits Loid for another session, he could gather more intelligence on his target. The story may follow Melinda’s growing paranoia over keeping her meetings with Loid a secret.

Her fear of Donovan discovering the truth could drive her to take drastic measures while struggling to maintain composure until her next scheduled therapy session. Alternatively, the chapter could continue to follow Anya at the academy, now that she has made new friends.

Spy X Family Chapter 113 is anticipated to hit the shelves on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Most fans outside of Japan can expect to access the chapter around Sunday, March 16, at approximately 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. However, the exact timing may vary depending on geographical locations.

Fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms to access Spy X Family Chapter 113, including MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Additionally, Viz Media's official website will also have the chapter available on the release date.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.