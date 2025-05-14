The Dinner Table Detective Episode 7: Kageyeama Solves Another Case; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Person Who Dropped It Is A VTuber File 2,’ the custodian revealed Kurumi had requested hallway surveillance. Reiko and Kazamatsuri confronted Kurumi, who lacked an alibi for Kobayashi’s death. Her streaming origin, rooted in self-worth issues, was explored. Kageyama noticed she ate spicy food despite throat issues.

As they investigated, Kurumi’s stalker was found outside her apartment. Kageyama explained that the stalker aimed to manipulate her into self-harm. Reiko’s trap worked, and Kazuhisa Okada was arrested. He mistook Kurumi’s connection to Kobayashi, murdered him, and was unaware she was a VTuber.

With Kurumi's case resolved, The Dinner Table Detective Episode 7 will introduce a new murder investigation involving Reiko and Kazamatsuri. Although Kageyama continues solving key details, Kazamatsuri still doesn’t recognize his involvement. This lack of acknowledgment may persist.

The upcoming mystery will likely bring personal stakes for Reiko, potentially endangering her identity, a theme previously touched upon but not developed since the series began. The new case may push the hidden tension among the trio—Reiko, Kageyama, and Kazamatsuri—toward a more confrontational dynamic.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 7 will debut in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Friday, May 16, 2025. International viewers can expect the episode to be accessible later that day, with release times adjusted to local zones.

In Japan, The Dinner Table Detective Episode 7 will first be aired on Fuji TV, followed by AT-X at a later date. The series, also known as ‘The After-Dinner Mysteries,’ will be streamed weekly on Amazon Prime Video exclusively, with English subtitles available. Currently, no English dub or other language dubs have been confirmed.

