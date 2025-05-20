The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 8: Fernand Enters Girtonia’s Power Struggle; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Imprisoned Prince,’ Mia uses Pierre’s help to reach Fernand, who is ill and refuses medicine out of fear that improved health would provoke Julius to kill him sooner. Fernand has given up, expecting death. Mia criticizes his inaction and urges him to take control of his fate.

Meanwhile, King Eigelstein praises Philia and permits Parnacorta’s knights to aid Mia. Philia shares her idea of casting a Great Purification Circle across the continent by drawing power from Grace and other Saint Candidates. At Girtonia, Mia’s words move Fernand, and he finally gets out of bed.

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 8 is expected to follow Fernand as he begins acting on Mia’s challenge, potentially entering the power struggle against Julius. As Fernand comes out of isolation, tensions between loyalists of both princes may rise.

Philia and Osvalt’s relationship may progress as their interactions grow more personal. The episode may also shift back to the demonic threats, with Erza and Mammon’s schemes and the possessed Marquis Pyrz playing greater roles in the escalating danger across the kingdoms.

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 8, titled ‘With You, Who Gave Me Courage,’ will premiere early on streaming platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai at 12:00 am JST on Wednesday, May 22, 2025—one week before its Japanese TV release.

International audiences can also stream The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 8 on Crunchyroll at the same time. The television broadcast in Japan begins Thursday, May 29, 2025, with various networks airing it throughout the day and on Friday, May 30.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

