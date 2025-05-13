The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 7: Prince Fernand To Replace Julius; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 7 will see Mia execute her plan to bring Prince Fernand into power, though the task may not be as easy as she hoped. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Reason and Emotion,’ Mia refuses to flee Girtonia and instead advises Julius, who dismisses her. The King collapses after yelling at Julius, prompting Mia to suspect Julius had Philia exiled to hasten the King’s death and secure the throne. On patrol, Mia exposes Julius’ cowardice during a monster attack.
Erza Notice and her demon Mammon investigate Asmodeus’ seal, while a demon-possessed Marquis Pyrz tempts Julius with a hidden relic. Osvalt refuses to return Philia but offers military aid. Mia plans to empower Prince Fernand and expose Julius’ crimes.
The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 7 is expected to focus on Mia and Himari as they initiate their plan to restore Prince Fernand to power and dismantle Julius’ control. The episode may emphasize Fernand’s capabilities and his potential leadership, contrasting Julius’ failures.
With Julius growing more reckless and easily manipulated by demonic influence, the demons may escalate their efforts to destabilize Girtonia. As the stakes rise, both political maneuvering and supernatural threats are likely to converge around Girtonia’s crumbling leadership
The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 7, titled ‘The Imprisoned Prince,’ will be released on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. In Japan, viewers can watch it on platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai.
For international audiences, The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 7 will be available on Crunchyroll. The television broadcast in Japan will begin on May 22, 2025, starting with TV Tokyo at midnight JST. It will then air on other channels, including TV Aichi, BS Asahi, and AT-X, at different times.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 6: Will Philia Return To Girtonia? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More