Tokyo Revengers Season 4: Which Arc Will New Season Cover? Next Plotline Explained

Ken Wakui’s shonen manga Tokyo Revengers combined delinquency with time traveling and became a breakout hit. The anime adaptation which started to come out back in 2021 became even more popular.

The anime, which tells the story of a guy named Hanagaki Takemichi who travels back to the past to save his girlfriend released a second season in January of 2023. The 3rd season, which covered the Tenjiku Arc of the manga came out in October of the same year.

Which arc from the manga will Tokyo Revengers season 4 cover?

The much-awaited 4th season of the show was announced by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the anime on June 16th, 2024, along with a promotional video and a teaser. Even though at the time it was not clear if it was for a fourth season or a movie, fans are sure that since it’s a sequel of the anime, it means a season 4 is coming.

Now the big question is- which arc is the 4th season of Tokyo Revengers going to cover? Well, since the last season covered the Tenjiku Arc of the manga, the 4th season will start with the Bonten Arc, which is next. However, since the Bonten Arc is pretty short, only about 21 chapters, it will be done within 7 episodes of the manga. This means that the series will probably also cover the next arc, which is the Three Deities Arc.

The first season of Tokyo Revengers was 24 episodes long while the latter two were 13 episodes each. If the upcoming season has 24 episodes, then both of these arcs could be covered, although we do not know anything about it yet.

What will the story of Tokyo Revengers season 4 be?

The Bonten Arc of the manga, which season 4 of Tokyo Revengers will likely pick up, starts where the last season had left off. After the death of Kisaki Tetta, Takemichi came clean about his time-jumping ability to Mikey, which led to the disbandment of Toman. The fans are excited to see what happens after the cliffhanger.

In the Bonten arc, Takemichi comes back to the present to find that everything is normal. Hinata is happy and alive, and they are set to get married. Not only that, but almost everyone from Toman has left their delinquent days behind and is now living as normal citizens.

However, after coming back to the present, Takemichi sees everyone but Mikey. He then finds out that not only is Mikey not a part of their group anymore, but is the head of the biggest criminal gang in Japan, Bonten. Takemichi then makes it his new mission to save Mikey from himself in the Three Deities Arc.

The release date and other details of Tokyo Revengers season 4 have not been announced as of yet. However, it seems that we will get more updates soon as we have already gotten a PV and a teaser visual. In the visual, we see Takemichi crying while hugging Mikey, which means we are set for a pretty emotional season up ahead.

