Top 10 Manhwa For Beginners to Read Ft. Solo Leveling, Tower of God & More

Even if you have never read a manhwa before, you might have seen their live-action adaptations or the more recent anime series adaptations. You can find great manhwas in pretty much all genres with compelling storylines and great art. But if you are just getting into manhwas and need recommendations, then read on as we have compiled a list of 10 great manhwas that are perfect for beginners.

Business Proposal

If you are a fan of romantic k-dramas, then you might have come across the live-action adaptation of this manhwa. The story of Business Proposal, written by HawHwa, revolves around an office worker named Shin Ha-ri who pretends to be her best friend Jin Yeong-seo on a blind date the latter’s rich father sets up. Once there, Ha-ri realizes that her date is actually her company’s CEO Kang Tae-moo, but acts like a vixen to throw him off. Things grow even more complicated when Tae-moo decides that he wants to marry Shin Ha-ri to placate his grandfather. The sweet, funny and romantic story is perfect for romcom lovers.

Tales of the Unusual

If you are a horror fan, then you might meet your match in Tales of the Unusual, which is a collection of creepy and horrific short stories. The stories are pretty varied in nature, ranging from urban legends to ghosts, to creepy humans, making it very interesting and a great entry point if you want to continue reading horror manhwas.

Tower of God

Written and illustrated by Lee Jong-hui, this webtoon became so popular that it even got an anime adaptation in 2020, with a second season coming out in July 2024. It tells the story of a guy named Twenty-fifth Bam, who, despite being an Irregular, manages to enter the huge structure known as The Tower to save his friend Rachel. There he encounters many enemies and allies as he slowly starts to climb up the tower with great difficulty. The manhwa is intense and interesting, and has some pretty great themes like self-sacrifice, friendship, overcoming obstacles and more. The manhwa is still ongoing and becoming more and more interesting.

Maybe Meant to Be

You have heard about the fake-dating trope. How about fake marriage? 32-year-old Han Jia is a freelancer living with her parents and has no job. When she meets her childhood friend Jin Mincheol, who is in a similar position with his parents, the two decide to get married and live together to keep their nosy families off their backs. But when feelings grow between them, it becomes harder for them to stick to their contract. A sweet, adorable love story with great character development, Maybe Meant to Be is definitely meant to be in your reading list.

True Beauty

This extremely popular manhwa which even got a live-action adaptation a few years ago deals with issues like beauty standards and how the beauty industry leeches off of people’s insecurities. It focuses on high-school student Lim Jun-kyung, who was always insecure about her looks and thus started to experiment with makeup to hide her bare face. She became popular on social media for her beauty and makeup skills. She meets a boy named Lee Su-ho, who knows how she looks bare-faced and the two start to develop a relationship. Complete with serious themes, a great love story, and even a love triangle, True Beauty will win your heart.

Heesu in Class 2

This sweet LGBTQ+ romance drama focuses on a boy named Lee Heesu who has a crush on his friend, popular boy Chaeyoung. But he does not mind being a side character in Cheyoung’s life and listens to the boy’s girl problems even if it hurts him. But his life starts to change when other classmates also start coming to him for love advice. Set in a sweet, romantic, and heartfelt background, the story of Heesu will definitely win your heart.

Cheese in the Trap

A classic, romantic, slice of life manhwa that will make your heart sing, Cheese in the Trap follows a girl named Hong Seol who returns to college after a year-long break. But her perfect senior Yoo Jung, who she thinks was the reason behind everything going wrong with her college life and the reason she took a break, suddenly becomes very friendly to her. Hong Seol’s life takes a drastic turn as she has to balance college with various schemes and a love triangle. The manhwa became so popular that it was adapted into a series back in 2016.

Wind Breaker

Written and illustrated by Yongseok Jo, the Wind Breaker manhwa focuses on Jay, a perfect student who has a love for cycling. When he is coerced into joining the Hummingbird Crew, a cycling team consisting of other members, he slowly finds out about a world outside of school that he wants to be a part of. A story of friendship, competition, heartbreak, betrayal, and love, Wind Breaker has truly got it all.

God of High School

If you are a fan of martial arts, then you should absolutely check out God of High School on Webtoon. It focuses on a 17 year old high school boy named Jin Mori who enters into a martial arts competition called God of High School of GOH in which students from all over Korea are participating. While competing, he meets various other contestants and finds out a lot more about the world. There is also an anime adaptation of this manhwa which is also extremely popular.

Solo Leveling

Very few manhwas have reached the level achieved by Solo Leveling, even within the same genre. Based on a web novel, the story revolves around Sung Jinwoo, who is a lowest E-ranked hunter at the beginning of the story. In a world where hunters are ranked based on their powers and their ability to fight the demons beyond the gates that randomly appear, Jinwoo finds out that he is now part of a system that helps him level up his abilities. Slowly, he becomes the strongest hunter in the world. The popular manhwa also got adapted into an anime that is currently airing.

