Demon Slayer: How Many Seasons And Movies Are There? Everything You Need To Know

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most popular anime series in recent years. With its stunning animation, emotional storytelling, and intense action sequences, the series has captivated audiences worldwide. If you're wondering how many seasons and movies exist, here’s a complete breakdown.

Seasons of Demon Slayer

The anime currently has four seasons:

Season 1 (2019) – Introduces Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after demons attack his family, leaving only his sister Nezuko alive but transformed into a demon. This season consists of 26 episodes.

Season 2 (2021-2022) – Split into two arcs: the Mugen Train Arc (Episodes 1-7), which covers the same events as the Mugen Train movie, and the Entertainment District Arc (Episodes 8-18), which follows Tanjiro and his allies as they battle powerful demons in a red-light district.

Season 3 (2023) – Swordsmith Village Arc (Episodes 1-11) – Tanjiro visits the swordsmith village and fights alongside the Mist and Love Hashira.

Season 4 (2024) – Hashira Training Arc (Episodes 1-6) – The Demon Slayer Corps undergoes intense training in preparation for their final battle.

These four seasons consist of 63 episodes total. There will not be a Demon Slayer Season 5; instead, the final part of the series will be adapted into a movie trilogy.

Demon Slayer movies

Mugen Train (2020) – Continues from Season 1 and follows the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, as he fights the demon Enmu. The movie covers the same plotline as Season 2’s first arc.

To the Swordsmith Village (2023) – Compiles the last two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc (Season 2) and the first episode of Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3).

Infinity Castle Trilogy (Upcoming 2025-2026) – Will adapt the manga’s Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs.

With these four seasons and three movies, the Demon Slayer anime will come to its conclusion.

