Will There Be A Record of Ragnarok Season 3? Renewal, Potential Release Window & Plot EXPLORED

Fans of the Record of Ragnorok series are eagerly awaiting the next part of the thrilling series after the heart-wrenching conclusion of the second season. Now that humanity has emerged victorious in the 6th round of the intense battles between gods and mortals, the anticipation for what lies ahead in the next instalment is palpable.

Renewal Status

The fervour among RoR fans is palpable as they eagerly await news on the potential renewal of Record of Ragnarok for a third season. Despite the suspense, however, neither Netflix nor Viz Media has officially announced a Record of Ragnarok Season 3. Fans are left speculating, contemplating whether the gripping saga will continue.

Discussions about Record of Ragnarok Season 3 have begun to gain momentum, and the fans are eager to explore what lies ahead regarding release dates and plotlines, using the available information from previous season releases.

Previous Season Reception

Reflecting on the reception of the previous season will set the stage for understanding the anticipation surrounding Record of Ragnarok Season 3. Season 2 of the anime featured mixed reviews and witnessed a divide among fans.

Advertisement

While some appreciated the improved animation compared to Season 1, others expressed reservations.

Several fans disliked the use of CGI in the season, though just as many loved it as well.

Is There Enough Source Material?

The anime adaptation has thus far covered the initial six rounds of the manga series, with a tournament that pits humans against gods. The past two seasons of the anime have covered these intense fights, with three rounds animated per season. With this information, it can be anticipated that Record of Ragnarok Season 3 will delve into the next three rounds, namely Rounds 7, 8 and 9.

The latest chapter of the manga, chapter 85, has now revealed the competitors and the stage upon which they will battle, for Round 10. Safe to say, there is already enough source material for the release and animation of Season 3 of Record of Ragnarok.

Season 3 Plot Expectations

As per Wiki, the upcoming season would cover Rounds 7 to 9, battles that promise epic clashes between formidable opponents. Qui Shi Huang faces off against Hades in Round 7 (from Chapters 55 to 65 in the manga), and Nikola Tesla will engage in a thrilling confrontation with Beelzebub in Round 8 (Chapters 66 to 77). Round 9, which recently finished in the manga (Chapters 78 to 84), is a clash between the strongest rebel, Leonidas of Sparta, and the god, Apollo. The series' trademark adrenaline-pumping action is set to continue, showcasing monumental battles between iconic historical figures and gods representing various belief systems. Fans can expect enthralling fights to be animated next season.

While the precise number of episodes in the upcoming season remains uncertain, Netflix's tendency to divide content into parts adds an element of unpredictability to the viewing experience. The series is expected to deliver intense showdowns, but the uncertainty surrounding the anime's conclusion, given the ongoing manga which is now starting the Tenth Round of the tournament, keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Potential Release Window

One of the burning questions on fans' minds is the potential release date for Record of Ragnarok Season 3. Despite the lack of an official statement from Netflix or Viz Media regarding Record of Ragnarok Season 3's release date, dedicated fans are piecing together clues from past patterns. Fans speculate based on past release patterns.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the timeline of the first two seasons, which premiered on June 17, 2021, and January 26, 2023, respectively, and concluded on July 12, 2023, a plausible estimate points to a release window in either 2025 or 2026. This speculation takes into account the ongoing developments in the Record of Ragnarok manga, adding an air of excitement and uncertainty to the waiting game.

While Record of Ragnarok Season 3's release date remains shrouded in mystery, fans can expect a thrilling continuation of the epic battles, showcasing the clash between humanity and gods in a visually stunning and emotionally charged anime experience. For more on Season 3 and the official announcements regarding it, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.