Wind Breaker Chapter 174: Akari's Cafe Job Explored; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter , titled Friction, saw Akari get scolded by Terunobu, Kiryu’s father, for missing her curfew. Kiryu intervened, though Terunobu insulted him and his school and called him a failure.

Kiryu retaliated, nearly provoking his father to violence before Akari’s apology diffused the situation. The encounter angered Sakura, reminding him of his own parents, but his friends restrained him. Later, Kiryu explained his family’s wealth fueled his father’s arrogance. To lift Kiryu’s spirits, Sakura bought him a plushie.

Akari was then found working at a cafe. Wind Breaker Chapter 174 may feature a conversation between Sakura and Akari, possibly revealing her reasons for working at a cafe despite her privileged background.

Given Kiryu’s disdain for his father, the chapter could further explore his rebellion and the deeper reasons behind his strained family relationships. With Terunobu’s strict demeanor, there may be more factors influencing Kiryu and Akari’s behavior.

Wind Breaker Chapter 174 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can access the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, where the official English version of the series is available.

Wind Breaker Chapter 174 can be read through both the mobile app and the website, though the service is currently limited to users in select countries like the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and India. While some older chapters are available for free, the most recent ones are not, with free chapters being updated every Monday.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.