Wind Breaker Chapter 173 To Reveal Kiryu’s Family Dynamics; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled The Visit, saw the Furin Boys arrive at Kiryu’s house, shocked by its mansion-like appearance. Kiryu then led them to a shed, revealing it as his personal space, which surprised everyone except Sakura.

This triggered Sakura’s memories of being forced to live in a shed as a child due to his relatives' disdain. Returning to the present, Kiryu explained his separation from his family due to resentment toward his parents. Akari brought refreshments, thanking the group for being Kiryu’s friends.

Their conversation was then interrupted by someone loudly yelling at Akari, shocking Kiryu. Wind Breaker Chapter 173 may reveal the person yelling at Akari, possibly Kiryu’s father, given the last chapter’s setting.

This could lead to a confrontation or deeper insight into Kiryu’s strained family relationships. Additionally, Sakura’s flashback may be further explored, providing more details about his past and the people he remembered, potentially linking to his current struggles and motivations.

Wind Breaker Chapter 173 is set to release on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform, which offers the official English version of the series.

Wind Breaker Chapter 173 can be accessed through both the service’s mobile app and website, though it is only available in select countries such as the United States, Australia, Mexico, India, and Brazil. While some chapters are available for free, they are not the most recent; free chapters are updated every Monday.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.