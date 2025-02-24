Wind Breaker Chapter 172: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, ‘A Happy Gathering,’ saw Sakura grow frustrated as Suou and Nirei visit to check on him, while two others casually pass the time. Seeing his poor living conditions, the group took him to the mall to buy essentials and new clothes.

While on break, Sakura enjoyed his first Frappuccino. Suddenly, Kiryu became restless upon seeing a girl accompanied by a rude boy. After the boy berated her, the group intimidated him. The girl, Akari, revealed herself as Kiryu’s sister and invited them to her home.

Wind Breaker Chapter 172 may follow the Furin Boys as they visit Kiryu’s house at Akari’s invitation. However, given that Sakura and Kaji have yet to resolve the outcome of their duel, the chapter may later shift focus to this.

Additionally, the manga may begin the transition into a new arc, introducing a fresh storyline after the recent cooldown phase. Wind Breaker Chapter 172 will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the new chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform, the official site for the English version of the series.

The manga service, once limited to the U.S., has expanded to include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Fans can access Wind Breaker Chapter 172 through both the mobile app and the website.

Free chapters are available and updated every Monday, though they are not up-to-date with the latest releases.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.