Wind Breaker Chapter 179: Furin Deals With A New Threat; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, ‘Brother and Sister,’ began with Kiryu returning home, where Akari tended to his injuries. Their conversation recalled past times he returned hurt. He hints that both times his wounds came from protecting someone, and Akari scolds and praises him simultaneously.

When asked about the glasses boy, she confirms they are no longer in contact, easing Kiryu’s worries. Akari expresses gratitude, praises his choice to attend Furin, and Mitsuki reflects on his reasons. Later, at Sakura’s home, the group discusses their future goals.

Wind Breaker Chapter 179 is expected to pivot from Kiryu’s story to Sakura and his teammates. With character backstories concluded, the chapter may initiate a new arc centered on an external threat. A likely development includes Sakura, Suo, and Nirei being summoned for a meeting with Bofurin’s leadership.

Umemiya might introduce a looming issue concerning the town, hinting at an approaching conflict that sets off the next arc. This could involve a rival group or a disruption that challenges Bofurin’s stability and cohesion.

Wind Breaker Chapter 179 is set to release on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Fans can read the official English translation of the series on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, accessible through both the website and mobile app.

However, only those in select countries will be able to access Wind Breaker Chapter 179 through this service, as it is currently unavailable elsewhere. These countries include Canada, the U.S., Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and India, among others. While earlier chapters are free, note that updates are provided weekly on Mondays and lag behind the most current content.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

