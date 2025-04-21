Wind Breaker Chapter 177: Sakura Joins Kiryu’s Fight; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled ‘A Cherished Person,’ saw the gang targeting Akari to discuss robbing her due to her wealthy background. Kiryu then arrives at their hideout, politely introducing himself as Akari’s brother and requesting they treat her with respect.

Misunderstanding his approach as weakness, one member attacks Kiryu. The gang then decides to target both siblings. Kiryu, unfazed, retaliates. Sakura joins him, and together they defeat the gang with ease, ending the fight swiftly and without any struggle.

Advertisement

Wind Breaker Chapter 177 may reveal how the gang learned about Akari’s background, possibly exposing a more significant figure who orchestrated the attempt. The man with glasses, or another gang member, may disclose who provided the information.

This could suggest a larger organization or rival group being involved, initiating a new arc centered on uncovering deeper threats beyond delinquents. It is also possible that the person behind the plot is a gang leader with a vendetta, setting up broader conflicts for Furin.

ALSO READ: Gokurakugai Chapter 26: Shizuka To Save Nei From Her Kidnappers; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

Wind Breaker Chapter 177 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can access the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, where the official English version is available.

Wind Breaker Chapter 177 can be read via both the mobile app and website, though the service is currently limited to select countries such as Brazil, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United States, and Vietnam, among others. While earlier chapters are free, the latest ones must be purchased, with new free chapters updated every Monday.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Wind Breaker manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Wind Breaker Chapter 176 Delayed: Manga To Return After A Week; Recap, Release Date And More