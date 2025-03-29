Wind Breaker Chapter 175: Kiryuu Learns Of His Sister’s Struggles; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled ‘Within My Chest,’ sees Kiryu return to class, though his friends remain concerned about his well-being. While he tries to act unaffected, he winds up challenging Sakura to a sparring match.

Afterward, Kiryu struggles with thoughts of his household situation, prompting Sakura to take him to the mall. There, he reveals that Akari works as a waitress. Seeing this, Kiryu realizes he has been unfair to his sister, blaming her for weakness while failing to acknowledge his own struggles.

As the duo entered the cafe, an employee assumed Sakura was one of Akari’s fans. Wind Breaker Chapter 175 may see this addressed in a lighthearted manner. The chapter may also see Sakura and Kiryu encounter the boy who previously ridiculed Akari, as he was seen leaving the cafe.

If he causes trouble again, they might step in to handle the situation. There is a possibility he had already created chaos, though this remains uncertain. Additionally, with the Noroshi Arc wrap-up continuing, the next chapter could see the start of a new plotline.

Wind Breaker Chapter 175 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, where the official English version is available.

Wind Breaker Chapter 175 can be accessed via both the mobile app and the website, though the service is currently restricted to select countries, such as the United States, India, Mexico, Brazil, and Singapore. While earlier chapters are available for free, the most recent ones require purchase, with free chapters being updated every Monday.

