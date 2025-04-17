Yaiba Episode 3: Yaiba Goes After The Thunder God Sword; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, and More

The last Yaiba episode, ‘Fujinken Reborn,’ opens with Onimaru’s routine, showcasing his disciplined lifestyle and solo training in a large ancestral home. His sister is away at an international kendo event. At school, Yaiba insists on accompanying Sayaka to class, which she firmly rejects.

Still obsessed with challenging Onimaru, Yaiba repeatedly provokes him throughout the day. Onimaru finally accepts, though he loses due to Yaiba’s unorthodox style. Humiliated, Onimaru smashes a lantern, discovers the cursed Wind God Sword beneath his home, and transforms into a demon to defeat Yaiba.

With horns and a strange aura, Onimaru will confront Yaiba and demand a rematch in Yaiba Episode 3. Although Yaiba senses something off, he will accept the challenge. However, Onimaru will wield the powerful Wind God Sword and quickly overwhelm Yaiba, forcing him to confront his weakness.

Kenjuurou will then tell Yaiba about a second cursed blade—the Thunder God Sword—needed to counter Onimaru. To obtain it, Yaiba must travel to Tengu Peak and meet its current wielder: the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, who has lived for 400 years.

Titled ‘Another Cursed Blade,’ Yaiba Episode 3 is scheduled for release on April 19, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST. The episode will air every Saturday in Japan on networks such as Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV. To stream the series, fans can tune in to Netflix and ABEMA, which will release the episodes first.

Streaming sites with a later release include NicoNico, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Hulu, and Disney+, among others. International viewers can watch Yaiba Episode 3 via Netflix, Hulu, and BiliBili within regional restrictions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

