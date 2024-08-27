Yuki Kikuchi's 100-Nichi Go Ni Shinu Wani Manga To Get A Sequel? Here's What Report Says

On August 22, Oricon Bookstore announced Yuki Kikuchi's 100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani is getting a sequel titled 100-Nichi Go ni Shinu Nezumi. Kikuchi launched the series on August 21 on Kikuchi's X account. Since then he has been posting a new four-panel page daily on the platform.

The original manga,100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani, depicts an alligator’s last 100 days before death, which he spends hanging out with his friends and colleagues. Kikuchi started publishing the original manga in parts from December 2019. He published one new four-panel chapter every day on Twitter (now X).

As mentioned, the manga was first self-published by Kikuchi on his Twitter account in December 2019. Upon getting published on Twitter, it quickly became a hit and went viral in Japan, with each new chapter receiving thousands of likes. He continued posting the chapters until its conclusion in March 2020.

A compilation volume was published by Shougakukan in April 2020, consisting of all the chapters uploaded by Kikuchi on Twitter. An anime film adaptation produced by TIA, titled 100 Nichikan Ikita Wani (translated ‘A Crocodile Who Lived For 100 Days’), was scheduled to be released in May 2021, but had to be postponed till July 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The characters in the original manga include Wani, voiced by Ryuunosuke Kamiki; Inu, voiced by First Summer Uika; Nezumi, voiced by Tomoya Nakamura; Kaeru, voiced by Yuuki Yamada; Baito-chan, voiced by Kurumi Shimizu; and Mogura, voiced by Subaru Kimura.

The sequel will follow a similar concept as the original, following Nezumi’s life and adventures 100 days before his death. More details are yet to be known, as the author has not disclosed much about the plot of the sequel manga.

About Yuki Kikuchi

Yuki Kikuchi is a freelance animator from Hokkaido, Japan. Apart from being a mangaka, he also works as a part-time lecturer teaching design and drawing at Japanese vocational schools and universities.

He was the animation director in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and has also directed the animation of episodes 5, 11,12, 14, 17, 20, and 22 in Stone Ocean.

His other notable works include Sword Art Online, Mushoku Tensei, Shakugan no Shana, Slayers, and A Certain Scientific Railgun.

