Beauty meets talent: EXO's Sehun wins FanPlus TOP RAPPER Contest

The 27-year-old K-pop heartthrob has been stealing women's hearts for his good proportions and nearly perfect visuals for a long time now. However, netizens often address him as visual capital only and more often than not downgrading his voice as he has relatively smaller parts in EXO songs.

Disputing the opinion of outsiders about him, Sehun proved his rapper talent in the TOP RAPPER Contest recently organised by FanPlus. Voting began on July 14 with numerous rappers across many K-pop groups being nominated by the fans.

Sehun bagged the TOP RAPPER title on FanPlus with a total of 406,595,609 votes, as announced on August 4 at 5 pm KST. In second place was BTS member J-Hope with a turnover of 349,654,575 votes. He crossed second place with a difference of 56,941,034 votes. Following them, in the third position, was UNIQ's Woodz with 29,836,437 votes.

Owing to this victory, Sehun will get a Yongsan Subway station advertisement for two weeks and a Yongsan I'Park mall LED advertisement for one week.

Unlike most K-pop stars who submit to rigorous auditions for their shot at the spotlight, an SM Entertainment casting associate discovered Sehun while he was eating tteokbokki. Quite an unconventional start to a musical career expanding over 9 years since EXO's debut in 2012. The boy who ran away from the casting manager for 30 minutes is now a globally known rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, model and dancer.

ALSO READ: EXO's Sehun dishes on his character in upcoming drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' starring Song Hye Kyo

Did you vote for Sehun too? Let us know below.