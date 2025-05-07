BLACKPINK's Jennie’s Met Gala lacy after-party look receives mixed comments of 'gross' and 'pretty' from netizens

BLACKPINK's Jennie stunned at the 2025 Met Gala with her sophisticated and stylish outfit, perfectly capturing the essence of this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Her custom Coco Chanel tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit and voluminous skirt made headlines. Later, Jennie changed into a bold outfit for the event's after-party. Netizens left mixed comments about her second look on the discussion portal theqoo on May 6.

Jennie's Met Gala 2025 after-party look featured a sheer top, mini skirt, sheer stockings, boots and a square-shaped hat, which generated huge buzz among fans and netizens. A fan with the Instagram ID @fernnozz shared a clip of the BLACKPINK member walking out of the hotel towards the car to reach the party venue. The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their views about the stark contrast between the elegant day look and the edgy night look.

She faced criticism from a lot of theqoo users, according to whom the outfit didn't suit her body type. They even thought that the lacy top was provocative and the overall styling was not giving. Some even suggested ways of making the outfit work—by switching the ruffled mini skirt with "shorts or shing pants with boots". They felt like Jennie's after-party look gave off early 90s Madonna vibes. While some comments offered constructive criticism, a few were harshly critical or even outright offensive.

One comment mentioned, "I just laughed so hard when I saw it (Jennie's outfit)"; another read, "This is so lame." However, several fans rallied to defend her, saying, "Jennie and her stylists know more about fashion than the kids here?" They also called out the people leaving malicious comments for the artist for being jealous of her body type. Others pointed out how an after-party fit was supposed to be fun, comfortable and experimental.

"It's just pretty she's going to an after-party anyway so she can wear whatever she want ugh It's so suffocating to see people criticizing in the comments." Many others called her pretty as well and thought the outfit was cute. The artist, who is used to such criticisms, continues to do her thing without caring about what people think.

