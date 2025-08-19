10 Fastest Rs 100 Crore Grossers In Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth's Coolie becomes 3rd quickest Kollywood movie to enter coveted club; Leo and The GOAT top

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth crossed Rs 100 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on its 5th day. It stands at Rs 102 crore at the end of its first Monday. Based on the terrific opening of Rs 29 crore plus, Coolie should have breached this number over its extended first weekend itself. The mixed word of mouth really took a toll on the movie. It is now the third fastest movie to enter the coveted club, behind Leo and The GOAT, both of which took just 4 days.

Coolie Becomes 3rd Fastest Movie To Cross Rs 100 Crore In Tamil Nadu; Enters Coveted Rs 100 Crore TN Club In 5 Days

To note, neither Leo or The GOAT had exceptional word of mouth. Thalapathy Vijay, being an actor in his prime, ensured that even with mixed talk, his film sustained. Both movies went on to gross over Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu, and emerge as blockbusters. Other movies in the list of fastest movies to enter the Rs 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu are Ponniyin Selvan - 1 and Jailer that took 6 days, Good Bad Ugly, Bigil and Sarkar that took 7 days and Beast and Vikram that took 8 days.

Have a look at the list of Fastest movies to enter the Rs 100 crore Tamil Nadu club

Rank Movie Days 1 Leo 4 2 The GOAT 4 3 Coolie 5 4 Ponniyin Selvan - 1 6 5 Jailer 6 6 Good Bad Ugly 7 7 Bigil 7 8 Sarkar 7 9 Beast 8 10 Vikram 8

Coolie's India Gross Collections After 5 Days, Stand At Rs 239 Crore

Coolie's India gross collections after 5 days, stand at Rs 239 crore. Andhra states and Karnataka have put up the best performance in terms of potential realised, while Kerala's numbers are downright disappointing. Tamil Nadu's final numbers are heading towards the same underhwhelming territory, with lifetime collections expected to be under that of Good Bad Ugly.

Coolie Is Set To Enter The Rs 400 Crore Worldwide Club

The global collection of Coolie after 5 days, stands at Rs 391 crore. It should likely enter the Rs 400 crore club today, that is on its first Tuesday. Whether the movie can breach the Rs 500 crore club to, depends on its hold over the subsequent days. It seems dicey but you can never absolutely be sure. While the outlook around the film will be underwhelming, it is an undeniable hit.

