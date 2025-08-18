Coolie vs Leo vs The GOAT Opening Weekend Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film remains behind Thalapathy Vijay starrer in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie recorded a solid opening weekend, however, it fell short of what Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo and The Greatest Of All Time did. All three movies were released on Thursday skipping the regular Friday release, which provided them a long opening weekend of 4 days. Here's day-wise box office comparison between Coolie, Leo, and The GOAT.

Coolie collects Rs 96 crore in extended first weekend, remains behind Leo and The GOAT

Coolie grossed over Rs 96 crore in the first four days of its theaterical run in Tamil Nadu, with Sunday ending up at Rs 20.25 crore. The Loki-Rajini film enjoyed Friday and Saturday off because of Independence Day and Janamastami holiday. The GOAT, on the other hand, raked in over Rs 105.75 crore in the first weekend, with Saturday being a Holiday.

However, the real GOAT of all the three films is Leo. The Loki-Vijay movie not only recorded the best opening day of Rs 34 crore but also ended its long weekend with a bang, collecting Rs 110.75 crore, that too, without any Holidays. The next big release from Tamil cinema which can beat the opening weekend record of Leo is none other than Thalapathy Vijay's last venture, Jana Nayagan.

Extended opening weekend box office comparison of Coolie, Leo and The Greatest of All Time in Tamil Nadu:

Day Coolie Leo The GOAT 1 Rs 28.25 crore Rs 34.00 crore Rs 30.50 crore 2 Rs 25.50 crore Rs 23.50 crore Rs 21.00 crore 3 Rs 22.00 crore Rs 25.25 crore Rs 27.00 crore 4 Rs 20.25 crore Rs 28.00 crore Rs 27.25 crore Total Rs 96.00 crore Rs 110.75 crore Rs 105.75 crore

Coolie in theaters

Coolie is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

