Coolie suffered a sharp decline in business on Monday, managing to collect only Rs. 13 crore approx in India. This takes the five-day total of the Rajinikanth starrer to Rs. 239 crore approx. Overseas markets mirrored the domestic trend with a sharp fall, as the film grossed only USD 450K on day five, lifting the worldwide cume to Rs. 389 crore approx.

The cracks were there to see during the weekend as some of the territories saw a drop in collections on Saturday and Sunday. Even Tamil Nadu wasn’t hitting the levels it could have with the holiday support. On Monday, those cracks widened, with collections in Tamil Nadu collapsing as well. The bigger concern for the film is Tuesday advances, which are significantly down from Monday. If this trend continues, the film could slip into a freefall.

The film topped the Rs. 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu on its fifth day yesterday. This is the fourth Rajinikanth film to cross the century mark in the state and his fastest yet. Although Rs. 100 crore isn’t what it used to be in the late 2010s, the bar has now moved up to Rs. 200 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Coolie in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 75.50 cr. Friday Rs. 63.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 46.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 40.75 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Total Rs. 239.00 cr.

Coolie started off with record-breaking numbers, notching up a massive extended weekend. However, the production costs are equally massive, and so were the expectations, with the track record that director Lokesh has built in recent years. By Sunday, it was clear that those high expectations wouldn’t be met, but the film was still well positioned to be a BIG HIT. Now, with this Monday, that is no longer a certainty and the film has work to do. It needs to avoid a big drop today and then find stability at these levels, a task that is easier said than done.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 102.00 cr. APTS Rs. 53.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 31.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 22.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 30.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 239.00 cr.

