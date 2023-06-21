Adipurush box office collections: Prabhas film takes another big dip on Day 5, Cross Rs. 250 crores in India

Adipurush took another hit on Tuesday as the collections are now in freefall mode. The Prabhas starrer witnessed a drop of nearly 35 per cent from Monday, accumulating Rs. 13 crores on its fifth day of release. Both the Telugu and Hindi versions exhibited drops of over 30 per cent, with the Hindi version experiencing a steeper decline of 35 per cent. The five days total box office collections of Adipurush stands at Rs. 253.50 crores approx in India.

A crash of this sort is rarely seen, when you are nearing Rs. 100 crores on the first day, only to fall drastically and not even reach Rs. 10 crores by the end of the week. There is the obvious negative reception being the reason, but also the fact that the collections in the Hindi belt were inorganically boosted over the weekend, is adding to the extent of drop we are now seeing. The collections are now moving to very low levels, we may see a single-digit number today itself. The first week in India is now projected to be Rs. 270 crores or so.

The box office collections of Adipurush at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday : Rs. 87 crores

Saturday : Rs. 66 crores

Sunday : Rs. 68 crores

Monday : Rs. 19.50 crores

Tuesday : Rs. 13 crores



Total: Rs. 253.50 crores

Economics of Adipurush: Distributors facing big losses

The production of the film incurred a massive cost with a budget reportedly around Rs. 500 crores. Despite the significant cost, the production is anticipated to mitigate crippling losses through non-theatrical recoveries and a substantial non-refundable advance (NRA) received from Telugu distributors. However, these recoveries merely serve to redistribute the losses, as the expected revenue from the Telugu state will only cover half of the NRAs.The projected recoveries for the film amount to around Rs. 410-420 crores, indicating potential losses ranging from Rs. 80-90 crores, mostly to be borne by Telugu distributors, subject to renegotiations.

The territorial breakdown for Adipurush at the Indian box office is as follows:

AP/TS : Rs. 100 crores (Rs. 62.50 crores share)

Karnataka : Rs. 17 crores (Rs. 8.25 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala : Rs. 7.50 crores (Rs. 3.25 crore share)

Rest of India : Rs. 129 crores (Rs. 56 crores share)



Total: Rs. 253.50 crores (Rs. 130 crores share)

