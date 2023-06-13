Adipurush Box Office Preview: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking, opening day

One of the most awaited films of 2023, Adipurush, is finally round the corner with just 3 days to go for its release. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead, Adipurush is based on the epic, Ramayana, and is directed by Om Raut with Bhushan Kumar as the producer. The film has been certified U by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes (179 minutes).

Adipurush gears up to be the widest release of 2023

Adipurush is among the most hyped films in recent times and the producers are going all out to ensure a wide release for the film on June 16. According to early trends of screen bookings, Adipurush is gearing up for a release on approx.. 4000 screens in Hindi and 6200 plus screens nationwide. The screen booking is still in progress and the final count will be known by Thursday noon but its a foregone conclusion for it to be the biggest release of the year on the screen front in 2D and 3D.

The advances for Adipurush opened on Saturday evening and over the last 2 days, the epic has sold approx. 62000 tickets in the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone as off Tuesday at 12 noon. As far as the weekend is concerned, Adipurush has sold 1.13 lakh tickets in the three chains for the Hindi version. These are good numbers for the film, and it will be looking to close with advance booking in the range of 2 lakh 50 thousand tickets in the three chains by Thursday night. With this, it would record one of the highest advances for a film in Hindi, and it’s then going to be about how well the film travels in spot bookings. In the post pandemic times, the biggest advance in Hindi has been scored by Pathaan (5.56 lakh) followed by KGF 2 (5.15 lakh).

Brahmastra holds the third spot with 3.02 lakh tickets whereas RRR had sold 1.05 lakh tickets in advance in the three chains. The momentum for Adipurush is a lot better than RRR in the Hindi belts as far as advance booking is concerned, and if the film follows the same pace with on the counter sales on day of release, we would be looking at an opening in the vicinity of Rs 25 to 30 crore in Hindi. This would be considered a very good start for Adipurush, especially on a non-holiday and the fate from thereon for the long run will depend on the audience word of mouth.

Adipurush targets big advance booking in Hindi

In an apple-to-apple comparison, Brahmastra had sold approx. 1 lakh tickets in the three chains on Tuesday at 12 noon, and Adipurush at same point stands at 62,000, though it doesn't have the south market in the kitty for advance due to release in local languages too. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was at a different level altogether. None the less, these are very good figures for Adipurush, surpassing the generic expectations on the advance front, and now, it’s all about getting a strong word of mouth for sustenance in the long run. The initial seems to be there and it would now be on the content to live onto the expectation. If film delivers on the content front, the sky's the limit as nothing in the world can be as universal a story as the Ramayana. Adipurush has already gone past the overall advance booking of many big Bollywood films in the post-pandemic world except for the above two biggies, and it’s now about the journey to reach in the top 10 of all time.

Advertisement

Being a film based on Ramayana, there are some bulk bookings happening all across for underprivileged kids as also schools and colleges and general audience in metros and the interiors for educational purposes, and one needs to see the final impact of this in the opening day business. The advances at the moment are lopsided towards the national chains, as most of the single screens plan to open tomorrow and the mass belts will play a strong role in the first day biz.

It’s all interesting out there to track the business of Adipurush. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.