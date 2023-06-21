Adipurush Day 5 Hindi Box Office: Prabhas starrer slumps further on first Tuesday; Netts just Rs 5 crores

Adipurush, led by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, and directed by Om Raut witnessed another major drop in its collections on its fifth theatrical day. The film, for its Hindi version, accumulated Rs 5 crores nett on its fifth day to take the total to Rs 113.5 crores nett. The way the business of the film is going, it might be a slow crawl for the film to reach Rs 140 crores nett and it shall be extremely lucky to hit the Rs 150 crore number, if it is able to.

While The Weekend Box Office Of Adipurush Was Solid, The Weekdays Are Observing Catastrophic Drops

The weekend contributed around Rs 101 crores nett for the Hindi version of Adipurush, which is a solid three day total. Considering that the film didn't see a wide Hindi release in the southern states since it played in region specific dub, make the numbers even more appealing since the real value would have been around 10-15 percent more. The opening of the film was excellent but the poor trending through the weekend pretty much sealed its fate and the collections over the weekdays have acted as the final nail in the coffin. It must be noted that the weekend collections of Adipurush were aided by external factors and without them, the collections would have been significantly lower.

Worldwide Box Office Collections Of Adipurush In All Languages

Adipurush will cross Rs 300 crores at the worldwide box office (all languages) tomorrow, that is on its sixth day while it could have been the third day had the word of mouth been favourable. The potential of a story based on Ramayana is immense but this film has restricted it to under Rs 400 crores worldwide gross. Adipurush may end up as the third highest Indian grosser of the year so far, worldwide, after Pathaan and Ponniyin Selvan 2 based on how it is trending. Even in the best case scenario, it will land below Pathaan.

The day-wise nett Hindi collections of Adipurush in India are as follows:-

Total = Rs 113.5 crores nett after 5 days in Hindi in India

