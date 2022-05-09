All-time highest grossing Hindi films; KGF 2 second to Rs 400 crore after Baahubali 2

Over the years, films released in the Hindi language have gone on to rake-in massive numbers at the ticket window. Hindi, being the most spoken and understood language in India, is responsible for giving many dubbed films life of their own with many tent pole films being able to rake in more collections from the Hindi version than its original version. There has always been a huge demand for South Indian films among Hindi audiences but it was Baahubali: The Beginning which actually set the ball rolling and helped films made on a large canvas and appealing to a wider range of audiences, make a mark for itself across India. There had been Hindi dubbed successes like Robot and Kabali but none happened to enjoy the same success as Baahubali.

Till date, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, led by Prabhas, is the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language. Despite being a 5-year-old film with ticket prices half of what they are today, Baahubali 2 holds its fortress among the highest-grossing films in Hindi language. Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon is now second on the list as it surpassed Dangal last week. What's interesting to note is that the two dubbed releases recorded these numbers without much support from the southern circuits as the films were preferred in their original version or the regional dub. With two dubbed films occupying a place above the conventional Hindi language films, it is safe to say that the Hindi audience is welcoming to content across the board, be it of any language.

Over the next few years, there will be a lot of reshuffling in the list as films from all languages will stand a chance to enter the prestigious list of films performing in the Hindi language.

Following is the list of highest nett grossers in the Hindi language:-

Baahubali: The Conclusion – Rs. 510.80 cr

KGF: Chapter 2 – Rs. 405.50 cr (as on 8th May, 2022)

Dangal – Rs. 374.50 cr

PK – Rs. 340.10 cr

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs. 339.10 cr

Sanju – Rs. 339 cr

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs. 316 cr

Sultan – Rs. 300.64 cr

War – Rs. 295.20 cr

Padmaavat – Rs. 282 cr.



Which film according to you will next enter the list of highest-grossing films in the Hindi language?

