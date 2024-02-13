10 Highest IMDb rated Indian movies on Netflix you can add to your watchlist; Taare Zameen Par to Dear Zindagi

Movies serve as a bridge between the real and the imaginary realms. Bollywood Hindi films encompass a diverse array of genres such as adventure, drama, romance, comedy, thriller, and many more. If you're seeking the highest-rated IMDb Indian movies on Netflix across different genres, you've come to the right spot.

These days, OTT platforms are a significant source of entertainment, with Netflix being one of the most favorite platforms. You can discover a variety of quality movies and web series on Netflix. Here is a list comprising of some of the top-rated films according to IMDb available on Netflix.

10 Highest IMDb rated Indian movies on Netflix you can binge-watch anytime you want:

1. Taare Zameen Par - 2007

IMDB Rating: 8.4 / 10

8.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary

Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary Director: Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte

Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte Writer: Amole Gupte

Taare Zameen Par is a heartwarming Indian drama film directed by Aamir Khan, who also stars in the movie alongside Darsheel Safary as Ishaan Awasthi. The film sensitively explores the challenges faced by children with learning disabilities, particularly dyslexia, and sheds light on the importance of understanding and nurturing their unique talents. Through Ishaan's journey, the film emphasizes the need for a supportive environment and compassionate teachers who can recognize and celebrate the potential of every child. Taare Zameen Par received critical acclaim for its touching storyline, powerful performances, and heartfelt message about embracing diversity and individuality.

2. Dangal - 2016

IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Sports

Action, Sports Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Writer: Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra

Dangal is a biographical sports drama movie by director Nitesh Tiwari, based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. The film showcases Mahavir's relentless determination to train his daughters in wrestling, breaking societal norms and gender stereotypes. Aamir Khan portrays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat with utmost dedication, while the actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the roles of Geeta and Babita respectively. Dangal not only highlights the struggles and successes of the Phogat family but also delivers powerful messages about gender equality and the importance of pursuing one's dreams.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - 2011

IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a coming-of-age Bollywood film directed by Zoya Akhtar, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol as three friends who embark on a bachelor road trip to Spain. The movie beautifully captures the essence of friendship, love, and self-discovery as the characters confront their fears and explore the depths of their relationships during their adventurous journey. With breathtaking visuals, heartfelt performances, and a soulful soundtrack, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has become a beloved favorite among audiences for its relatable themes and memorable moments.

4. Andhadhun - 2018

IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery

Crime, Thriller, Mystery Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Writer: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol

Andhadhun is a Hindi black comedy crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in prominent roles. The film follows the story of a blind pianist who becomes embroiled in a series of mysterious events after witnessing a murder. With its clever plot twists, brilliant performances, and suspenseful narrative, Andhadhun has garnered critical acclaim and a strong fan following since its release.

5. Barfi - 2012

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu, Tani Basu, Sanjeev Dutta

Barfi! is a heartwarming Hindi film directed by Anurag Basu, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz. The story revolves around the endearing character of Barfi, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is a charming and mischievous young man with hearing and speech impairments. The film beautifully explores themes of love, friendship, and acceptance as Barfi navigates life's challenges with humor, resilience, and compassion.

6. Mimi - 2021

IMDB Rating: 7.9 / 10

7.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripati

Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripati Director: Rajesh Bhatia, Laxman Utekar

Rajesh Bhatia, Laxman Utekar Writer: Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar, Samruoddhi Porey

Mimi is a Hindi comedy-drama film directed by Laxman Utekar, starring Kriti Sanon in the titular role. The story revolves around Mimi, a young woman who becomes a surrogate mother for an American couple but faces unexpected challenges during her pregnancy journey. With its engaging storyline, powerful performances, and emotional depth, Mimi explores themes of motherhood, sacrifice, and societal norms, making it a standout film in contemporary Indian cinema. The film was also a success at the box office.

7. The Sky Is Pink - 2019

IMDB Rating: 7.6 / 10

7.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Frahan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim

Priyanka Chopra, Frahan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim Director: Shonali Bose

Shonali Bose Writer: Shonali Bose, Juhi Chaturvedi, Nilesh Maniyar

The Sky is Pink is a Hindi biographical film directed by Shonali Bose, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim. Based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, the film explores the emotional journey of her family as they navigate love, loss, and resilience. With its heartfelt performances and touching storyline, The Sky is Pink offers a poignant reflection on life and relationships. The movie has also earned critical acclaim and is hailed as one of the finest offerings on Netflix.

8. Dear Zindagi - 2016

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Krishnan Hariharan, Kausar Munir, Gauri Shinde

Dear Zindagi is a Hindi coming-of-age drama directed by Gauri Shinde, featuring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. The film follows the journey of Kiara, a young woman grappling with life's complexities and seeking guidance to navigate through her emotions and relationships. Through her therapy sessions with a psychiatrist played by Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara learns valuable lessons about self-discovery, acceptance, and finding joy in the little moments of life.

9. Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na - 2008

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh

Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is a Hindi romantic comedy directed by Abbas Tyrewala, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles. The fan-favorite film revolves around two best friends, Jai and Aditi, who navigate the complexities of their relationship as they transition from friendship to love. Filled with youthful energy, heartfelt moments, and memorable music, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na remains a beloved favorite among audiences for its relatable storyline and charming performances.

10. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - 2013

IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Hussain Dalal, Ayan Mukerji

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a Hindi romantic drama directed by Ayan Mukerji, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film follows the journey of four friends who reunite for a trekking trip in the Himalayas, exploring themes of love, friendship, and personal growth. With its breathtaking visuals, memorable music, and compelling performances, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the perfect films for a friend or a family movie night.

