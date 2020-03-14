Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan’s film gets HIT by Coronavirus scare; Mints over Rs 3 Cr

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer released on Friday amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The opening day collections at the box office remained poor as theatres remained shut in several places.

As per Box Office India, Angrezi Medium collected Rs 3.50-3.75 crore nett as per early estimates which is poor for a film with a stellar cast like Irrfan, Kareena, Radhika, Deepak Dobriyal and others. In Delhi and Mumbai, theatres have been instructed to shut down due to Coronavirus and that may just go onto impact the collections of Irrfan’s film further. The scare of Coronavirus is unlikely to subside in the coming days and hence, the numbers for Angrezi Medium may remain on the lower side.

Owing to the disease, the governments of Maharashtra and Delhi announced the theatres to remain shut to avoid mass gatherings a day back. However, by then Angrezi Medium had hit the screens and it was too late to roll back. Several other releases of this month have been postponed owing to the impact of Coronavirus. With key revenue centers like Delhi and Mumbai shut, Irrfan and Radhika’s film is unlikely to recover from the bleak numbers. The other film running in theatres is Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 which has a week’s run and has done good business. Now, it remains to be seen how the film does over the weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Angrezi Medium Day wise collections:

Day 1- Friday: Rs 3.50-3.75 crore

