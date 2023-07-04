Baipan Bhari Deva Tuesday Box Office: Marathi dramedy grows on Tuesday; Netts Rs 1.10 crores on day 5

Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva is doing very good business in the state of Maharashtra. The film led by 6 female protagonists and their quest to make amends to their fractured relationship has really found a lot of public support and the same can be seen in the superlative box office collections that it is recording, despite some stiff local competition from other language films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Carry On Jatta 3 among several others.

Baipan Bhari Deva Collected Solid Rs 1.10 Crores On Day 5 At The Maharashtra Box Office

Baipan Bhari Deva opened to modest collections of around Rs 1 crore. The word of mouth for the film was very good as a result of which it more than doubled on Saturday to collect Rs 2.10 crores. It saw its biggest day on Sunday as it netted Rs 2.80 crores for a first weekend of Rs 5.90 crores nett. It held well on Monday to collect 80 lakhs and on Tuesday, the film has recorded excellent collections of Rs 1.10 crores, which are higher than even the first day. The first week collections shall be in the vicinity of Rs 9 - 9.50 crores and the second weekend trend will give an idea of how far the film can go in its full run.

Baipan Bhari Deva Is A Super-Hit For The Marathi Film Industry

Baipan Bhari Deva is a super-hit and is heading towards a blockbuster verdict courtesy its super strong hold after an excellent weekend. The Marathi industry is thriving despite big competition and a huge industry grosser seems round the corner.

The day-wise nett India collections of Baipan Bhari Deva are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Saturday: Rs 2.10 crores

Rs 2.10 crores Sunday: Rs 2.80 crores

Rs 2.80 crores Monday: Rs 80 lakhs

Rs 80 lakhs Tuesday: Rs 1.10 crores

Total = Rs 7.80 crores nett in 5 days

About Baipan Bhari Deva

Baipan Bhari Deva is the story of six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalaguar competition. Can they overcome their past and face their struggles?

Where To Watch Baipan Bhari Deva

You can watch Baipan Bhari Deva at a theatre near you, now.

