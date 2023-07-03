Baipan Bhari Deva Weekend Box Office: Marathi film soars high amidst local competition; Netts Rs 5.90 crores

It has been a crowded weekend at the Indian box office with a number of notable releases. While the Hindi Film Industry had Satyaprem Ki Katha, Pollywood saw the release of Carry On Jatta 3, the third film of the biggest franchise of Punjabi cinema. The Kollywood and Tollywood industries had a number of releases too of which Maamannan and Spy were the most prominent. The Hollywood tentpole release Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny also gave the local releases some stiff competition. Amidst all that, a Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva managed to surprise with very solid collections over the first weekend.

Marathi Film Baipan Bhari Deva Has A Very Good First Weekend Collections Of Rs 5.90 Crores Nett

Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva revolves around six women and their tale of sisterhood. The film saw modest beginnings as it collected Rs 1 crore nett on the first day. Owing to very positive word of mouth, the film more than doubled on its second day with nett collections of Rs 2.10 crores on Saturday. It saw the biggest day of its run yet with Rs 2.80 crores nett on day 3, for a weekend total of Rs 5.90 crores nett. The audience has unanimously liked this comedy drama revolving around these 6 female protagonists and Monday collections already look to better the first day numbers the very least, based on the solid advances. The collections for Baipan Bhari Deva have come despite the overcast conditions in the state of Maharashtra over the weekend. The Marathi Movie Industry is really thriving and this is despite the audiences having a variety of different films to choose from.

The day-wise nett India collections of Baipan Bhari Deva are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 1 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.10 crores

Sunday: Rs 2.80 crores

Total = Rs 5.90 crores nett in 3 days

Baipan Bhari Deva Released In Theatres On The 30th Of June, 2023

Baipan Bhari Deva released in theatres on the 30th of June, 2023. The film had excitement among Marathi locals but for the film to grow by leaps and bounds after the first day only shows how much potential a well received Marathi film has. Last year, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's film Ved shattered initial Marathi movie records and emerged as the second highest grossing Marathi film of all time. It almost feels like an industry hit is round the corner with a few tentpole Marathi films set to release over the next couple of years.

Where To Watch Baipan Bhari Deva

You can watch Baipan Bhari Deva at a theatre near you, now.

