Barbie Day 1 India Box Office: Margot Robbie led film springs a pleasant surprise; Netts very good Rs 5 crores

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and others took a very delightful start at the Indian box office as it netted around Rs 5 crores on its first day. These numbers have come despite limited showcasing due to the box office juggernaut that is Oppenheimer and of course the holdover hit title Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. It is the second most preferred choice in India this week, ahead of M:I7 and behind Oppenheimer. The showcasings for the film are bound to increase over the weekend and that should ensure an opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 17 crores nett.

Barbie Has Taken A Delightful Opening At The Indian Box Office

Barbie was never expected to be the big box office draw that it has now become in India. It gained a lot of momentum for itself due to its clubbed promotion with Oppenheimer. While Barbie was benefitted by Oppenheimer in India, it has certainly given the Christopher Nolan film a boost in other countries. The Greta Gerwig directorial is well placed to earn over 300 million dollars worldwide in its first weekend. It is running at capacity in many centers and that should ensure that it holds well even on weekdays. The collections over the weekend alone are enough for it to breakeven and that happens very rarely for big budget films like Barbie.

Barbie North America Premieres

The premieres of Barbie in the domestic market deserve a special mention. The film packed an unprecidented 22 million plus dollar opening from its Thursday night previews alone, which is the highest since the start of pandemic. With favourable reviews, it seems like this film will remain an unstoppable beast at the box office for a few more weeks to come.

Watch the Barbie Trailer here:

About Barbie

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Where And When To Watch Barbie

Barbie can be watched at a theatre near you from the 21st of July, 2023.

ALSO READ: Barbie movie review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling are pure bliss in Greta Gerwig's comical ode to womanhood