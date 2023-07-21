Barbie movie review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling are pure bliss in Greta Gerwig's comical ode to womanhood

Plot

Greta Gerwig directorial featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is all about Barbieland. It is all good in the Pink world where different types of Barbies follow the same routine and enjoy the life where they get to become anything they want. Be it a doctor, President, or even Nobel Prize winner. Things change when stereotypical Barbie i.e. Margot realizes that something is wrong with her. Soon, after the advice she plans to visit the real world to find her person. While visiting the real world, the perception of women was completely different than that of Barbieland. After a lot of back and forth, Barbie understands what it is like to live among humans. On the other hand, Ken has a whole clan convinced that men rule the world. The whole comical take on the patriarchy and how womanhood should be celebrated is what Barbie is about.

What Works?

Barbie sheds light on reality but in a humorous manner. Right from the beginning, it is a laughter riot with characters taking a jibe at Mattel. Slowly, the story builds up to reveal how Barbie which was supposed to be a toy that inspires women in the real world is actually the main cause of insecurity in them. The movie has eye-pleasing scenes with a lot of color pink. Every frame and every second, you will witness the magic of Sarah Greenwood’s production and Katie Spencer's decoration. It is truly a pink fever dream. One of the major things that works is dialogue. Thanks to Greta and Noah Baumbach, who held the whole story together in a beautiful manner.

With multiple references, Barbie dives deep into the problematic society and how it almost fails to create a space for women. When Margot leaves Barbieland, there is a three-minute scene, where she encounters men from the real world and how they treat her like an object. This makes her feel 'conscious' about herself. Such powerful scenes depict what women go through. We witness what ordeal she has to go through to understand how reality is different from her expectations. Apart from that, the comedic timing of Ryan Gosling is a class apart. The man truly brings his Ken-ergy into the movie. He is sassy, handsome, and also curious. Other supporting actors ensured that the boat stays afloat. I hardly noticed anyone getting sidelined, every character got an ample amount of screen time.

The clear-cut subject of patriarchy and celebrating womanhood is beautifully portrayed. Kudos to Will Ferrell and his jokes that end up tickling your bone. Overall, Barbie makes you laugh and dance, it also brings forward the main issues that women face on a daily basis. America Ferrera and her monologue is heart touching and thought-provoking.

What Doesn't Work?

Greta Gerwig has surely proved herself again with this movie. Unfortunately, the second half falls flat while trying to deliver a strong message. One minute, you are laughing at a joke on Zack Snyder and the next minute you are going through an existential crisis. I believe the transition from a comical take to actually delivering the message could have been more smooth. No doubt, it will move you but at some point, you end up feeling that such a beautiful message is forced upon you.

Star Performances

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling remain undefeated. The duo brings a whole package of entertainment with them. Throughout the movie, it is difficult to take your eyes off both of them. They truly are our Barbie and Ken. Special mention to one of Margot's scenes where she gives up and decides to just not do anything about the problem at hand. Well, that scene becomes very relatable.

Simu Liu turns out to be more than Ken. He takes up the role of rival Ken to our original one. Liu managed to beautifully portray the character with grace and a proper attitude. He does stand apart from the crowd.



Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan and others managed to carry the film as well. Special shoutout to Michael Cera for just being Allan. On the other hand, Dua Lipa and John Cena surely are ruling the oceans.

Barbie movie review: Final verdict

With its release the same as Oppenheimer, the movie surely delivers what it promised. Barbie will make you laugh, and give you something to think about. Greta Gerwig surely gave her 100% to this movie and it shows. Right from the set to music featuring Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice along with Barbiecore & Ken-ergy, this movie will never be Ken-ough! You should surely watch this movie and enjoy something different from what we have been consuming. It is colorful and it is bigger than life!

