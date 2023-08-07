Barbie Global Box Office: Greta Gerwig's dramedy led by Margot Robbie enters the coveted 1 Billion Dollar Club

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling among others has finally entered the 1 billion dollar club. The film grossed a billion dollars over its third weekend. It became the joint 9th fastest film to enter the club and the 6th film post-covid after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurrasic World: Dominion, Avatar 2: The Way Of Water and The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become a part of the coveted club.

Optimistically Barbie Has A Shot To Emerge As The Highest Grossing Film Of 2023 Worldwide

While Barbie was expected to do well theatrically, it was never expected to do over a billion dollars of business theatrically. Margot Robbie pitched Barbie the movie as a billion dollar idea, unaware of the fact that it would actually do that kind of business. The projections are for the Mattel doll film to do around 1.3 billion dollars of business before it releases in lucrative markets like Japan where it is yet to release. Optimistically, Barbie will become the highest grossing film of the year at the worldwide box office, crossing the 1.35 billion dollars of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Talking about personal records, Greta Gerwig is the only female director to have a billion dollar grosser. She is probably the only director to have a billion dollar grosser in her very third film. Barbie is also Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's first film to enter the billion dollar club. Warner Bros has got some respite after a dull start to Summer 2023 with The Flash.

Barbie And Oppenheimer Complement Eachother Theatrically

Barbie released alongside a big film, Oppenheimer and both these films released just a week after the globe-trotting actioner Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. The early projections for both these films were to open and gross under M:I7 but the beauty of box office is such that one can't really predict how well a film will work with the audience. While Barbie is already a billion dollar grosser, Oppenheimer has grossed over 500 million worldwide. Mission: Impossible 7 is yet to reach the 500 million dollar mark despite being a film having more appeal than a docu-drama like Oppenheimer.

Watch the Barbie trailer:

About Barbie

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Where And When To Watch Barbie

Barbie can be watched at a theatre near you now.

