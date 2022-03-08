The Batman records a major drop after good first weekend; Jhund remains steady on low levels

This week saw two films going head to head– The Batman and Jhund along with the strong holdover release – Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt emerged as the first choice among cine-goers for its second weekend straight, DC’s The Batman and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan settled for the second and third place respectively.

After a very good weekend, The Batman showed a major drop on Monday by collecting roughly Rs. 2.5 cr nett while Jhund held its ground but at low levels to collected roughly Rs. 85 lakh. While the drop of Jhund is not much compared to its Friday, one would expect it to do more as it did on Saturday or Sunday as the first Friday numbers were very poor. Both movies received rave reviews from their target audiences so the steep drop feels unjustified.

The Batman aims to hit Rs. 40 cr in its lifetime run, a little over Marvel Studios’ Eternals and 30 percent under the DC super hit Joker. Jhund, on the other hand, will aim to do Rs. 10 cr in its lifetime run, although it is far from enough since this had to ideally be the weekend cume.

From the trend, it seems like The Batman will have to settle for an average verdict while Jhund has to settle for a disaster verdict, both verdicts not being in sync with the reviews.

The day-wise nett collections of The Batman and Jhund are as follows:-

The Batman:

Day 1 – Rs. 6.5 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 7.5 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 7.75cr

Day 4 – Rs. 2.5 cr

Total 4-day cume: Rs. 23.25 cr

Jhund:

Day 1 – Rs. 1 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 1.5 cr

Day 3 – Rs 2 cr

Day 4 – Rs 90 lakh

Total 4-day cume: Rs 5.4 cr

What do you feel is the reason for the underperformance of both films?

