Gangubai Kathiawadi has an excellent second-week hold; Jhund maintains its grip after a poor opening

Last week saw the clash of three big films – Gangubai Kathiawadi in its second week and, Jhund and The Batman in their first week. While Gangubai Kathiawadi remained as the first choice for moviegoers for its second consecutive week, The Batman had to settle as the second choice and Jhund as the third choice. There were around 25 lakh admits over the weekend from the north belts which is the highest of the year so far. The increased capacity in Maharashtra helped the films and it’ll keep aiding other scheduled film releases in the future as well.

Gangubai Kathiawadi scored a remarkable Rs. 35.50 cr nett in its second week. The drop vis-à-vis the first week is less than 50 percent and that is incredible since it was not like the film was coming from very low levels. The film successfully crossed the glorious Rs. 100 cr nett mark on its second Thursday and the hold this week will determine whether the film will be able to touch Rs. 125 cr nett in its final run or not. The film is the first clean hit film from Bollywood since Sooryavanshi. The ticket receipts are expected to be around Rs. 80 lakh at the end of its run and that’s a very good result considering that it is a film centred around a woman.

Jhund opened to dismal box office numbers with very limited growth over the weekend. The good news however is that the film is holding well, especially in Maharashtra. The box office numbers are very steady and it is to be seen if the film can repeat its first week numbers this week or not. Due to a poor opening, the possibility of getting a favourable verdict is long lost. The film will be juggling between the flop and disaster verdict, based on the trend this week. The first week's collections of Jhund are around Rs 8.25 cr nett.

Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files have released this week and they have taken up a good number of screens. Still, due to excess capacity, no film should face any shortage as far as the exhibition is concerned.

The day-wise nett collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jhund are as follows:

Gangubai Kathiawadi

1st Week – Rs. 67 cr

Day 8 – Rs. 4.50 cr

Day 9 – Rs. 7.75 cr

Day 10 – Rs. 9.50 cr

Day 11 – Rs. 3.50 cr

Day 12 – Rs. 4 cr

Day 13 – Rs 3.25 cr

Day 14 – Rs 3 cr

Total 2-week nett: Rs 102.50 cr

Jhund

Day 1 – Rs. 1 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 1.50 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 2 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 90 lakh

Day 5 – Rs. 1 cr

Day 6 – Rs. 95 lakh

Day 7 – Rs. 90 lakh

Total 1-week nett : Rs 8.25 cr

What are your thoughts on the collection of this week’s release?

Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Review: Alia Bhatt owns the show in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ruthless world