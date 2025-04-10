Good Bad Ugly Day 1 Box Office prediction: Ajith Kumar’s action flick to score BIG

Not every film needs an introduction. When it’s an Ajith Kumar release, the buzz speaks louder than any words. Good Bad Ugly, his latest action-packed extravaganza directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has finally landed in theaters today (April 10), and Tamil Nadu is already in celebration mode.

Before the first show even rolled, the numbers were setting the tone. With pre-sales crossing Rs 17 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, Good Bad Ugly has positioned itself as a potential box office monster. That kind of advance isn’t just a number, but it’s a statement. Ajith’s loyal fan base continues to show up in full force, and even before the early reviews began pouring in, theaters were already reporting houseful signs for major centers.

The film rides high not just on stardom, but also on scale. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the production boasts top-tier visuals, stylized action sequences, and Ajith in a never-before-seen triple role. There’s a lot packed into this one, from Trisha Krishnan’s graceful presence to Sanjay Dutt’s surprise cameo, and above all, the interval block that's being hailed as a thunderous moment thanks to GV Prakash Kumar’s pulsating background score, if the reviews are anything to go by.

While Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith’s previous outing, opened to Rs 25.5 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 32 crore across India, Good Bad Ugly seems poised to at least match, if not surpass, those figures. And if the film clicks with the audience? The sky’s the limit, especially over the extended weekend.

But here’s the real twist: Good Bad Ugly doesn’t need to wait for the final verdict to make noise. It already has. Whether it turns into a blockbuster or just a fan-driven celebration, one thing’s clear. Ajith has once again proven that his name alone can make theaters erupt. And on Day 1, that's exactly what it's doing.

