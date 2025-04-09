Chhaava Final Box Office India Gross: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer targets Rs 680 crore end; emerges as 'All-Time Blockbuster'

The Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is leaving the cinemas after enjoying a dream theatrical run for almost two months. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Aashutosh Rana, and others, the period war drama performed like a hurricane at the box office. Here’s taking a look at its blockbuster run in Indian cinemas.

Advertisement

Chhaava to close its domestic theatrical run soon; targets Rs 680 crore finish

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama was released with much anticipation on 14 February 2025, turning Valentine’s Day into Chhaava Diwas. The movie recorded a solid opening and then registered a superlative box office trajectory at the box office.

After completing nearly 2 months in cinemas, the movie is set to wind its curtains at a blockbuster figure of Rs 680 crore gross at the Indian box office. Of which Rs 666 crore gross (Rs 555 crore net) came from the Hindi version alone.

The movie was also released in a Telugu-dubbed version on 7 March, following popular demand. It raked over Rs 14 crore gross from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana audiences in its entire run.

Chhaava emerges as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025

Backed by Maddock Films, Chhaava emerged as the highest-grossing movie of 2025, both domestically and worldwide. By the end of its theatrical run, its global cume is expected to be around Rs 783 crore.

Advertisement

In the first quarter of 2025, no Indian film could get closer to this mammoth box office figure. The second and third spots belong to L2 Empuraan and Sankranthiki Vasthunam on the global front.

Chhaava in cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: 5 Reasons why the clash between Love And War and Toxic should not happen