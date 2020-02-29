Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal starrer enters week 2 on a dismal note; Mints Rs 1 Crore

Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal’s tryst with horror in the film has managed to alienate audiences further as it entered week 2 on a low note. As per box office collections of Bhoot on 2nd Friday, Vicky’s film seems to continue its disappointing run.

Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 8 Report: Vicky Kaushal’s horror flick has failed to pull audiences to the theatre and because of it, the numbers look disappointing. As per the latest reports, Vicky’s horror flick’s second Friday collections dipped further in comparison to Thursday’s collections of Rs 1.60 Crore. The drop is massive of around 80% on the second Friday when compared to the opening day collections of Rs 5 Crore. The opening weekend for Bhoot was recorded at Rs 16 Crore which is decent for a horror flick.

Now, as Bhoot enters the second week, the early estimates as per box office India show a sharp drop. As per the report, Vicky’s film managed to rake in Rs 1 Crore on second Friday at the box office and continued its dismal run. The total box office collection for Bhoot stands at Rs 24 Crore as it begins its business on the second weekend. It will be interesting to see if Vicky’s film is able to draw audiences to the theatre during the second weekend.

Also Read|Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu’s film off to a sluggish start; Mints Rs 3 Crore on Friday

Directed by debutante director Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also starred Bhumi Pednekar in a guest appearance. The film got a mixed response from critics and it faced competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s gay love story, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has maintained its steady hold at the box office, Bhoot starring Vicky continued the downward trend at the box office during the weekdays. Now, with the release of Thappad on Friday, Bhoot will face little competition from the new film and also a bit from Ayushmann starrer. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Bhoot Box Office Collection Day-By-Day Breakdown:

Day 1: Friday: Rs 5 crore

Day 2: Saturday: 5.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 4: Monday: Rs 2 crore

Day 5: Tuesday: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 6: Wednesday: Rs 1.65 crore

Day 7: Thursday: Rs 1.60 crore

Day 8: Friday: Rs 1 Crore

Total: Rs 24 crore

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2020

Also Read | Box Office Collections Day 1 2020 Report: A look at the opening day BO collection of Bollywood films

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020

Credits :Box Office India

Read More