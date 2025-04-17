Box Office: 28 Years Later drops new trailer ahead of summer release; check how 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later performed

A second trailer for 28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, has been released ahead of the film’s summer debut. Serving as the third installment of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic saga, the movie picks up nearly three decades after the events of 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007).

Here’s how the latter two films performed at the box office:

The original 28 Days Later was both a commercial and critical success, earning USD 82.7 million worldwide, USD 45 million from domestic markets, and USD 37.6 million from international territories. Its 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later, also performed well, grossing USD 65 million globally, with USD 28 million from the U.S. and USD 36.4 million from overseas markets.

Despite the relatively modest box office figures, neither film was considered a flop due to their tightly controlled budgets. The first was made for just USD 8 million, while the sequel cost USD 15 million, well within the typical range for the genre.

Watch the 28 Years Later trailer HERE:

The newly released footage by Columbia Pictures plunges viewers back into a desolate UK still haunted by the Rage virus. The official synopsis reveals that the virus, which originally leaked from a biological weapons lab, continues to affect a quarantined Britain. A small group of survivors lives isolated on an island connected to the mainland by a heavily fortified causeway. When one of them ventures into the tainted territory, he uncovers chilling truths about the evolution of the infected and the surviving humans.

28 Years Later reunites Boyle with writer Alex Garland, who scripted the original film. The new chapter stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, with Cillian Murphy, the lead of 28 Days Later, serving as executive producer. The film also marks the return of Oscar-winning cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle.

The film is set to release in the UK and US on June 20, 2025, via the aforementioned studio and Sony Pictures Releasing. Notably, it was shot back-to-back with its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta and also written by Garland.

With its return to the franchise’s gritty roots and a fresh cast, 28 Years Later is poised to captivate a new generation of viewers while reigniting interest among longtime fans. As the Rage virus threatens to spread once again, the countdown to one of 2025’s most anticipated horror films is officially on.

