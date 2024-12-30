Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025: From 28 Years Later To Avatar Fire And Ash

Every ending has a new beginning. While we may be bidding goodbye to 2024, next year lies ahead, bringing you great cinema. The list we have come up with consists of 10 highly anticipated movies of 2025.

The year is going to be filled with mystery, adventure, and a lot of action. Hop on our ride of awesomeness and get ready to be mesmerized by these mind-blowing entries, from the post zombie apocalypse feature to watching your favorite spy last time on the big screen, here are the most anticipated movies of 2025.

1. 28 Years Later

Release date: June 20, 2025

Surviving has taught a lot to the ones who remain uninfected. 28 Years Later is a sequel to the highly acclaimed movies 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. This feature will showcase the adventure of a small community that is trying to be as safe as they can, from the Rage virus. They have isolated themselves from the world, starting a new life on an island.

However, the zombies have now evolved and are even more dangerous than before. The movie features a grand cast including, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, Edvin Ryding, and also Cillian Murphy.

2. Superman

Release Date: July 11, 2025

This will be the first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe. From the direction of James Gunn, the upcoming movie talks about a tale of the Man of Steel that will not only include just one superhero but a great ensemble.

Get ready to watch David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Meanwhile, other cast members include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho as well as Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

3. Jurassic World Rebirth

Release Date: July 2, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. While the plot has been kept under wraps, a few reports suggest that the movie will showcase the adventure of expeditors, who step onto the isolated region again. They take this risk only to extract the DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more great names.

4. Captain America: Brave New World

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Sam Wilson who we all saw as Falcon, is now wielding the shield of Captain America. This next entry in the movie series that once focused on the man out of time will showcase the first-ever mission of Wilson. However, there is still a lot to explore and welcome.

Be ready to meet the new Ross and the new Hulk, a red one this time. Starring Anthon Mackie, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito, the movie also brings forth the talents of Harrison Ford.

5. Ballerina

Release Date: June 6, 2025

A new member in the John Wick film franchise, the movie will focus on an assassin who will be shown to be trained under the tradition of the Ruska Roma organization.

The feature will bring forth a grand cast from Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, and Catalina Sandino to Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and more. Get ready for another ride of blood and action.

6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Welcome the first family of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Fantastic Four. This movie is seemingly set in a different timeline than the usual one seen in the MCU. While featuring some of the greatest superheroes, it will bring along a big threat, literally, Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will showcase the talents of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, and more.

7. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Release Date: May 25, 2025

The last time you will ever see Tom Cruise in his most celebrated action movie franchise. This Mission Impossible entry will be the final one that will give you goosebumps, as you hear the theme music. Continuing its adventure following the 2023 movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the project will again have Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames along with, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and other highly talented actors.

8. Karate Kid: Legends

Release Date: May 30, 2025

This entry will show a Kung Fu Legend, Li Fong played by Ben Wang, coming back to New York. He will enter the karate competition when a friend needs his help. Meanwhile, Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han will meet the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso played by Ralph Macchio for the first time on screen.

There’s a lot to watch in this outing of the Karate Kid.

9. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Release Date: TBA

While the plot has been kept under wraps, the cast has already made this movie one of the most anticipated ones of 2025. Daniel Craig will be back for another adventure being a world-class detective. Along with him, the film even stars Cailee Spaeny, Jeremy Renner, and Josh O’Connor as well as Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, and more fabulous actors.

10. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be the third entry in the grand film franchise of James Cameron. Continuing its tale from Avatar: The Way of Water, this feature will again star Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver as well as Stephen Lang along with Kate Winslet.

