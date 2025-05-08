Box Office: A Minecraft Movie to release digitally next week after earning USD 875 million; can it still hit one billion?

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has confirmed that A Minecraft Movie, the triumphant fantasy adventure film based on the popular video game of the same name, will be available for digital streaming via Premium Video on Demand beginning May 13, 2025. The film, which has earned an impressive USD 875 million worldwide since its theatrical debut on April 4, is now shifting to digital platforms, allowing fans to experience the pixelated realm from the comfort of their homes.

Currently available for preorder on Prime Video for USD 24.99, the movie will also be available on other major platforms like Apple TV and Fandango at Home. The film’s PVOD rental price is set at USD 19.99 for 48 hours, offering viewers a more affordable option to enjoy it on their devices. As a bonus, everyone who purchases A Minecraft Movie digitally will get access to five exclusive production featurettes, providing a deeper look into the making of the movie.

Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Danielle Brooks, A Minecraft Movie brings the iconic 2011 video game world to life. The story follows four misfits who get transported into a cubic world and must navigate through a series of challenges to return home, with the help of the expert crafter, Steve.

The film had its world premiere at Empire, Leicester Square, in London on March 30 and opened to mixed reviews from critics. Despite the lukewarm reception, the movie has exceeded expectations at the global box office, grossing the aforementioned figure on a budget of USD 150 million. It has already become the second-highest-grossing film of the year and stands as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

With A Minecraft Movie now available for digital purchase, the question arises: Can the film still reach the coveted USD 1 billion mark? The movie, for those who may not know, will continue to play in theaters despite its digital presence; hence, crossing the milestone in the coming weeks should not be a big task for the tentpole.

Additionally, a sequel to A Minecraft Movie is already in the works, promising more adventures in the iconic Minecraft world.

