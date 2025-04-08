The Diplomat Final Box Office India: John Abraham's movie aims to end its theatrical run at Rs 40 crore net
John Abraham's The Diplomat has almost exhausted its theatrical run. In India, it is expected to wind its curtains at Rs 40 crore net.
The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the lead role, has completed more than three weeks at the box office. Released on the Holi 2025 weekend, the thriller drama is based on an actual event. The movie is now in its final legs and is heading for an end at the ticket window very soon.
The Diplomat targets an end of Rs 40 crore net in India
Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat proved to be an average affair at the box office. The movie took a decent start of Rs 3 crore and posted a total of Rs 19.50 crore net in its opening week. It further gained traction and collected Rs 9 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 5.50 crore net in the third week.
The Diplomat will continue attracting the audience for a few days on limited screens. It is expected to wind its theatrical run at Rs 40 crore net in India. This is a decent result for a John Abraham starrer non-action movie.
Co-starring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and others, the movie received some benefit from being showcased due to the bad reception of Salman Khan's Sikandar. It will be interesting to see how The Diplomat holds up against Sunny Deol's Jaat.
For the unversed, the movie has performed better than John Abraham's previous release, Vedaa, and will likely end up with an Average verdict.
The Diplomat in cinemas
The Diplomat is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
