Anushka Sharma feels sleepy during India vs Australia Champions Trophy semi-final; fan calls her ‘very Indian mother coded’

During the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, team India faced Australia in the semi-final. Anushka Sharma, who is often spotted in the stands during cricket matches, was present at the stadium to support her husband Virat Kohli and the rest of the players. One moment occurred when the actress probably felt sleepy during the game. Fans gushed over her cuteness; one person even called her ‘very Indian mother coded.’

On March 4, 2025, fan pages on X (Twitter) shared visuals of Anushka Sharma from the India vs Australia semi-final that took place at the Dubai International Stadium. Some users posted pictures of Anushka with her eyes closed and a hand on her face. The tweet read, “Anushka fell asleep during the match.. so cute.”

Have a look at Anushka Sharma’s picture from the match!

Another netizen posted the visual on X and said, "Anushka slept lolz it was so funny to watch." Reacting to it, one person said, "Mothers usually sleep like this. Typically indian mom vibes, she must be tired because of managing kids. Not an easy task to raise small babies." Another user wrote, "very indian mother coded!"

Others thought that she could be praying. A comment read, "Or she was praying?" One post shared, "remember when Kohli fell asleep on the set of her shoot lmao no wonder they're each other's soul mates."

Earlier, Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Travis Head’s wicket also went viral on the internet. When the Australian batsman was dismissed for 39 runs, she stood up and clapped to celebrate the wicket.

India won the game by four wickets and made its place in the finals of the Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli made a crucial 84 runs during the chase. When his wicket fell, Anushka Sharma lauded his effort and gave him a standing ovation. Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli, was also with her in the stands. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress looked stunning in a white t-shirt and denim jeans. She accessorized her look with bracelets and earrings.

Meanwhile, India will now clash against New Zealand in the final match of the tournament.