Box Office: Analyzing Alia Bhatt's filmography; can Alpha or Love and War bring blockbuster success in her Bollywood career?

From Student of the Year to Jigra, let's take a lookback at Alia Bhatt's theatrical performances at the box office. Alia is gearing up for Alpha and Love & War in the future.
Born to Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt has been contributing to Hindi cinema for several years. The actress has been a part of several hit movies in her career with special mentions to Student of the Year, 2 States, the Dulhaniya franchise, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more. While there is still time for Alpha and Love & War's releases, let's delve into Alia Bhatt's theatrical filmography over the years and analyze if her upcoming movies emerge blockbusters.
Student Of The Year To Jigra; Lookback At Alia Bhatt's Bollywood Movies
Karan Johar's directorial venture, Student of the Year was Alia Bhatt's debut in Bollywood. Co-starring then newcomers, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the 2012 film earned Rs 63 crore net in India. It secured a semi-hit verdict.
Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is Alia Bhatt's last release in Bollywood. The 2024 film, which also featured Vedang Raina, collected Rs 31 crore net in India. The action thriller emerged as a disaster.
Here's How Alia Bhatt's Bollywood Movies Have Performed In Theaters So Far:
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|Verdicts
|Student of the Year
|Rs 63 crore
|Semi Hit
|Highway
|Rs 28.5 crore
|Below Average
|2 States
|Rs 101.75 crore
|Super Hit
|Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
|Rs 72.75 crore
|Hit
|Shaandaar
|Rs 39.5 crore
|Flop
|Kapoor & Sons
|Rs 69.5 crore
|Hit
|Udta Punjab
|Rs 58.25 crore
|Average
|Dear Zindagi
|Rs 66.5 crore
|Semi Hit
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|Rs 114 crore
|Super Hit
|Raazi
|Rs 122.5 crore
|Super Hit
|Gully Boy
|Rs 134.25 crore
|Hit
|Kalank
|Rs 80 crore
|Flop
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|Rs 126.25 crore
|Hit
|Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
|Rs 220 crore
|Hit
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
|Rs 153 crore
|Hit
|Jigra
|Rs 31 crore
|Disaster
Can Alpha Or Love & War Bring A Blockbuster Wave In Her Bollywood Career?
Alia doesn't have a blockbuster in her filmography yet, with the exception of RRR which is a Telugu film and was dubbed in Hindi language. The actress has Alpha and Love & War in the pipeline. Going by the high expectations for Shiv Rawail and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's respective movies and her acting prowess, Alia has the potential to bring blockbusters in the future.
Alpha is produced by Yash Raj Films which last backed Tiger 3, a box office hit. Love & War will be Alia and Bhansali's second collaboration after their hit film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
