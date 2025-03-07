Box Office: Analyzing Alia Bhatt's filmography; can Alpha or Love and War bring blockbuster success in her Bollywood career?

From Student of the Year to Jigra, let's take a lookback at Alia Bhatt's theatrical performances at the box office. Alia is gearing up for Alpha and Love & War in the future.

Picture courtesy: Dharma Productions/YouTube; Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Born to Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt has been contributing to Hindi cinema for several years. The actress has been a part of several hit movies in her career with special mentions to Student of the Year, 2 States, the Dulhaniya franchise, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more. While there is still time for Alpha and Love & War's releases, let's delve into Alia Bhatt's theatrical filmography over the years and analyze if her upcoming movies emerge blockbusters.

Student Of The Year To Jigra; Lookback At Alia Bhatt's Bollywood Movies

Karan Johar's directorial venture, Student of the Year was Alia Bhatt's debut in Bollywood. Co-starring then newcomers, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the 2012 film earned Rs 63 crore net in India. It secured a semi-hit verdict.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is Alia Bhatt's last release in Bollywood. The 2024 film, which also featured Vedang Raina, collected Rs 31 crore net in India. The action thriller emerged as a disaster.

Here's How Alia Bhatt's Bollywood Movies Have Performed In Theaters So Far:

Movies  Net India Collections  Verdicts
Student of the Year Rs 63 crore Semi Hit
Highway Rs 28.5 crore Below Average
2 States Rs 101.75 crore Super Hit
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Rs 72.75 crore Hit
Shaandaar Rs 39.5 crore Flop
Kapoor & Sons Rs 69.5 crore Hit
Udta Punjab Rs 58.25 crore Average
Dear Zindagi Rs 66.5 crore Semi Hit
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Rs 114 crore Super Hit
Raazi Rs 122.5 crore Super Hit
Gully Boy Rs 134.25 crore Hit
Kalank Rs 80 crore Flop
Gangubai Kathiawadi Rs 126.25 crore Hit
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva Rs 220 crore Hit
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rs 153 crore Hit
Jigra Rs 31 crore Disaster

Can Alpha Or Love & War Bring A Blockbuster Wave In Her Bollywood Career?

Alia doesn't have a blockbuster in her filmography yet, with the exception of RRR which is a Telugu film and was dubbed in Hindi language. The actress has Alpha and Love & War in the pipeline. Going by the high expectations for Shiv Rawail and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's respective movies and her acting prowess, Alia has the potential to bring blockbusters in the future.

Alpha is produced by Yash Raj Films which last backed Tiger 3, a box office hit. Love & War will be Alia and Bhansali's second collaboration after their hit film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

