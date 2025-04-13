Biggest Indian Openers of 2025 Worldwide Box Office: Where does Ajith's Good Bad Ugly land in a list topped by Ram Charan's Game Changer?

The year 2025 has already been explosive for Indian cinema, and Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has been right at the center of it. In just four months, he delivered two big theatrical releases, Vidaamuyarchi in February and Good Bad Ugly in April and both of them created waves at the box office irrespective of the talk centered around them.

Vidaamuyarchi kicked off Ajith’s year with an impressive Rs 47 crore gross worldwide on Day 1. But the actor outdid himself with Good Bad Ugly, which released on April 10 and opened with a roaring Rs 51 crore globally, marking his best career opening to date. The stylish actioner was not only bigger in scale but also more mass-friendly, helping Ajith surpass his own record within a span of two months.

But did Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly top the charts? Not quite. Sitting in second place is Empuraan, the Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery collaboration, which dropped during the Eid weekend and opened to a powerful Rs 67 crore worldwide, benefiting from festival buzz and wide Malayalam diaspora traction.



But Game Changer, which was directed by Shankar and starred Ram Charan, has won the most awards for 2025 thus far when it comes to opening at the box office. The movie debuted with an incredible Rs 79 crore, making it the highest Indian opener of the year so far, though it failed to sustain the momentum later on. While Ram Charan’s Game Changer leads the pack with a thunderous Rs 79 crore, it is followed by Empuraan at Rs 67 crore, a strong comeback vehicle for Mohanlal.

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly claims the third spot with a solid Rs 51 crore opening, edging past his own Vidaamuyarchi, which registered Rs 47 crore earlier this year. Salman Khan’s Sikandar rounds out the top five with Rs 45 crore. While Game Changer holds the top spot for now, the real story lies in Ajith’s consistency, with two major releases in under three months, both crossing the Rs 45 crore mark on Day 1. Good Bad Ugly may not have taken the crown, but it has certainly cemented Ajith’s mass appeal at the box office, especially in Tamil Nadu.

