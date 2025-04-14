Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 5 Tamil Nadu: Ajith Kumar’s mass actioner crosses Rs 100 crore mark; grosses Rs 16 crore on Tamil New Year
Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly recorded a solid hold on Tamil New Year. The mass actioner added Rs 16 crore to the tally.
Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 5 Tamil Nadu: Ajith Kumar’s latest release, Good Bad Ugly, is doing very well at the box office. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the mass action drama continued its triumphant run on Day 5, recording solid occupancy throughout the day. The Tamil language movie has hit the Rs 100 crore milestone in 5 days flat.
Good Bad Ugly grosses Rs 16 crore on Day 5; Crosses 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu
Opened with a solid Rs 28 crore on its opening day, Good Bad Ugly witnessed an understandable drop on Friday and collected Rs 14.50 crore, followed by Rs 18.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 23.50 crore on Sunday. It wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 84.50 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
As per estimates, the mass action drama grossed Rs 16 crore on Day 5, taking the total cume to Rs 100.50 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. This Ajith Kumar starrer is his fastest film to hit Rs 100 crore gross in the state as well.
Day-wise box office collection of Good Bad Ugly is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 28 crore
|2
|Rs 14.50 crore
|3
|Rs 18.50 crore
|4
|Rs 23.50 crore
|5
|Rs 16 crore
|Total
|Rs 100.50 crore
Good Bad Ugly in cinemas
Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
