Box Office: As Warfare nears release, analyzing how Noah Centineo’s other action entries performed in theaters

Internet’s favorite boyfriend, Noah Centineo, is set to make his big-screen comeback with Warfare, a war action film directed by Ray Mendoza and co-starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Aidan Bradley, Charles Melton, Joseph Quinn, and more.

Before Centineo takes on the role of Brian/Zawi, a gunner in the high-octane spectacle, we are revisiting his previous forays into action-packed cinema and how they fared at the box office.

While the now 28-year-old actor rose to fame as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s To All The Boys franchise, he has since branched out into action roles, including Charlie’s Angels and Black Adam.

In the former film, which came out in 2019, he played Langston, a charming love interest for one of the Angels. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the reboot of the popular '90s flick featured Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels. The film grossed USD 73 million at the global box office, underperforming when taking its USD 48–55 million budget into consideration. Despite its financial underperformance, Centineo’s role added a touch of charisma to the film.

In Black Adam, the actor played Al Rothstein, also known as Atom Smasher, a member of the Justice Society of America. His character added a mix of humor and youthful energy to the DC Extended Universe film, which starred Dwayne Johnson in the titular role alongside Pierce Brosnan. The film grossed USD 393 million worldwide, marking Centineo’s biggest commercial hit to date.

Apart from his theatrical endeavors, Centineo has also tapped into action on streaming platforms. In Netflix’s The Recruit, he portrayed Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer who gets entangled in dangerous international conspiracies.

After two seasons, though, the streaming giant has dropped the show.

Warfare arrives in theaters on April 11. At the recently concluded premiere of the film, the actor looked dashing in an all-black suit, with his scruffy facial hair aesthetic underscoring a significant departure from his soft romantic hero era. Despite not many fans appreciating his transformation, sparking online discussions about his exhausted demeanor, Centineo was seen goofing around with his co-stars while paps tried to get them clicked.

As Warfare gears up for release, Centineo is more than set to add another feather to his filmographic cap.