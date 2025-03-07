Box Office: Captain America Brave New World nears Black Adam and The First Avenger's domestic total; Eyes USD 195-215 finish

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World continues its dignified performance at the U.S. box office, benefiting from minimal competition. The film grossed USD 1 million on its third Wednesday, reflecting just a 34.4% drop from the previous Wednesday. This is the film’s best hold yet and a positive sign for its ongoing theatrical run.

With a domestic total of USD 166 million-plus, Brave New World is on track to surpass Black Adam’s total domestic gross of USD 168.2 million at the earliest. By the weekend, it is expected to leave behind Captain America: The First Avenger’s lifetime earnings of USD 176.7 million. If its current trend continues, the film could finish its U.S. run with a total between USD 195 million and USD 215 million, which will favorably contribute to its target global gross of USD 450–500 million—essential for breaking even given its estimated USD 180 million budget, excluding marketing costs.

The film’s third Wednesday hold is stronger than its predecessors in the Captain America franchise at the same point in their respective runs. The First Avenger raked in USD 1.5 million with a 49.77% drop on its third Wednesday, while The Winter Soldier and Civil War collected USD 1.8 million and USD 2.3 million, respectively, with 49.7% and 41.7% drops.

It also compares positively to other Presidents’ Day releases. Sonic the Hedgehog made USD 893K, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s USD 871K and Fifty Shades of Grey’s USD 813K.

With no direct competition until Disney’s live-action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, releases on March 21, Brave New World has a clear path to continue its box office climb.

For those who haven’t caught the MCU actioner in cinemas yet, the film is directed by Julius Onah and sees Mackie’s Sam Wilson on his first crusade as the titular superhero, taking on the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The film also stars Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, alongside Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, and Shira Haas as Sabra.

The plot follows Wilson as he navigates defending the legacy of the shield against global threats and political intrigues.