Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo Spark Dating Rumors During Recent NYC Outing With Cristin Milioti & Michael Gandolfini

Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo’s dating buzz continues after their recent spotting! The Blink Twice filmmaker was spotted with The Recruit actor in the West Village neighborhood of New York City on the night of Tuesday, March 18.

The duo was joined by Kravitz’s Batman universe co-star Cristin Milioti, who starred in the HBO series The Penguin, and actor Michael Gandolfini. Centineo and Kratitz have been romantically linked together over the past couple of weeks.

A source told Life and Style that the 36-year-old actress-director has moved on with the 28-year-old actor after her split from Channing Tatum. The source also added that the pair kept their relationship low-key without labels.

The rumors of Kravitz with All the Boys I’ve Loved actor started earlier this month after they were spotted leaving a bar at 2 am. Since then, speculation has continued while the rumored lovebirds have kept their romance off the radar.

The news of Kravitz’s relationship surfaced a few weeks after she broke her silence over her split with ex-Tatum. A few days later, the Step Up actor was publicly spotted with his new beau, 19-year-old model Inka Williams.

They were spotted coming out of the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles on February 28, 2025. Despite dating for three years and being engaged for a brief period, Tatum and Kravitz remained on good terms.

A source close to the couple told Ok Magazine in October 2024 that there was no “bad blood” between the former love birds. It also claimed that they have been supportive of each other’s professional and personal endeavors.

The former couple connected while working on Kravitz’s passion project Blink Twice, which starred Tatum as the lead. Their shared interest in art and filmmaking ignited the romance, which eventually fizzled out after the project wrapped.