Box Office: Chhaava vs Captain America Brave New World; Which movie will RULE Indian theatres over Valentine's week?

The Indian box office is set for an exciting Valentine’s Week as Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World release on February 14. While both films cater to different audiences, the former film is expected to take a commanding lead in India, with the Marvel offering struggling to generate significant pre-release buzz.

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, a historical epic based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is expected to debut in the ₹20 crore range, banking on its strong regional appeal and a patriotic theme that resonates with Indian audiences. In contrast, Captain America: Brave New World is likely to start at ₹6–7 crore, significantly lower than previous MCU films in the country. The latter film lacks the usual hype and relies heavily on word of mouth and die-hard MCU fanbase.

Interestingly, while Chhaava will dominate in most parts of India, Captain America is expected to perform better in South India, where Hollywood blockbusters generally have a strong foothold given the states’ slightly more literate population. Despite this, Chhaava’s overall lead is projected to be significant.

Chhaava, translated as Lion Cub, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the warrior son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, based on Shivaji Sawant’s novel of the same name, explores the brave Maratha warrior’s struggles and sacrifices. Akshaye Khanna and Radhika Mandanna play key roles in the film, while A.R. Rahman handles the score. The film is set for a grand IMAX release, adding to its appeal.

The fourth installment in the Captain America franchise, Brave New World, for its part, sees Anthony Mackie take on the mantle after Chris Evans. Directed by Julius Onah, the film follows Sam Wilson (Mackie) as he deals with an international plot ordered by the newly elected U.S. President, Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). The film is set to introduce major changes, including Ross’s transformation into Red Hulk.

Which of the two movies are you planning to catch in theaters this weekend?