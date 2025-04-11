Box Office: China to cut back on Hollywood releases over US tariffs; will Marvel's Thunderbolts suffer?

In a move making waves across the global entertainment industry, Chinese regulators have confirmed plans to moderately reduce the number of Hollywood films allowed in China. This decision, announced on Thursday, is in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and has sparked debates about how geopolitical tensions can influence box office returns.

Historically, China has maintained a quota system allowing at least 34 foreign films—primarily Hollywood titles—to be released annually in exchange for a 25 percent revenue share. While authorities have yet to clarify how drastically this number will drop or how long the restrictions will last, the tone of their announcement suggests a significant shift is underway. China also revealed its plans to prioritize releases from other countries to sate the local appetite for international cinema.

Though some major titles like Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts have already secured a coveted release date in China—April 30, two days ahead of its U.S. debut—this assurance may be less valuable than it appears. Regulators hinted that even approved Hollywood films may face scrutiny, backlash, or organized boycotts from local exhibitors or audiences, effectively limiting their potential in the Middle Kingdom during this period of strained relations.

Thunderbolts, for those unversed, is set to conclude Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Jake Schreier, it features an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film brings together a group of morally grey antiheroes forced to unite for a deadly mission. Developed since 2022 and delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming releases.

This isn’t the first time trade tensions have spilled into showbiz, but the timing is particularly critical for Marvel, with China being one of the world’s largest movie markets. A lukewarm reception there could hurt its global revenue projections.

Two of Marvel’s most popular films in the territory include Avengers: Endgame (USD 595 million) and Avengers: Infinity War (USD 334 million). Other popular Hollywood outings in China include DC’s Aquaman, The Fate of the Furious, and Furious 7.

As Hollywood studios keep an eye on the evolving trade dynamics, the industry now faces a bigger question: Will creative diplomacy prevail, or is the age of Hollywood’s dominance in China breathing its last?

